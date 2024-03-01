Kylie Cosmetics is launching its first ever fragrance and it’s “rich, warm and sweet.”

Kylie Jenner unveiled the scent, named Cosmic, via Instagram on Friday, March 1. In the announcement campaign, Jenner, 26, is seen nestled in a bed of pink flowers. The clip then transitions to show the TV personality holding up the perfume, encased in a delicate glass bottle.

In a press release, Jenner shared the inspiration behind the launch and why the scent is “so personal.”

“I wanted to create something that was truly unique to me in every aspect — from the scent to the bottle — and a fragrance that people have never smelled before but that feels immediately comforting and delicious,” Jenner explained. “We spent over two years working on this. I wanted it to be fresh yet sweet and to smell ‘out-of-this-world,’ and to feature some of my favorite notes including star jasmine and vanilla musk.”

Jenner shared that she also designed the packaging with her birthday “embossed in roman numbers and the bottle was shaped to fit in the palm of your hand.”

Cosmic is set to launch on Thursday, March 7, on kyliecosmetics.com.

Since its debut in November 2015, Kylie Cosmetics has been a hit success. Within one minute of its first launch, the company sold out of all of the lip kits and the website crashed due to the high volume of customers. The company has generated at least $900 million to date. The brand has expanded to include eye palettes, concealers, foundations, highlighters and cosmetic tools.

In November 2019, Jenner sold 51 percent of her company to Coty Inc. for $600 million with the plan to further expand the beauty empire and to make it more sustainable. That same year, Jenner revealed Kylie Skin and later Kylie Baby.

Outside of beauty, Jenner has been busy with her fashion line, Khy, cofounded by herself, her mom, Kris Jenner, as well as Emma and Jens Grede, the couple who have also helped create Kim Kardashian’s Skims, Khloé Kardashian’s Good American and popular denim label Frame.

Khy’s first collection came out in October 2023 and is an ode to none other than herself. “The whole line is really inspired by my personal wardrobe, and the different moods that I’m in,” she told WSJ. Magazine, adding that her “King Kylie” era is “who I am at my core.”