Kylie Jenner and her famous family stepped out in style to celebrate her new vodka soda drink, Sprinter.

Kylie, 26, hosted a party at Catch Steak in Los Angeles to promote the canned beverage, which she teased earlier this month. For the occasion, Kylie showed off her figure in a skintight latex dress. She paired the number with PVC heels and carried a case of her fizzy liquor. Kylie wore her hair in loose curls and rocked warm glam that included rosy eyeshadow and a pink lip.

Khloé Kardashian was also in attendance, sporting a sheer black mini dress. She went braless under the fitted design, showing off a lot of skin. Khloé, 39, teamed the frock with sheer tights, pointed-toe black pumps and a bright blue Hermès Kelly bag, giving the ensemble the perfect pop of color.

Kris Jenner, meanwhile, contrasted her daughters in a crisp white suit. The look featured a waist-cinching blazer and wide-leg pants. She added a bit of drama with a ruffled black blouse.

Sprinter officially hit the market on Thursday, offering premium vodka mixed with real fruit juice and sparkling water, per the website. The venture is the latest addition to Kylie’s business portfolio, which includes Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, Kylie Baby and her fashion label, Khy.

The famous family’s night out comes after the sudden death of Kris’ only sibling, Karen Houghton, who died on Monday, March 18. She was 65.

“It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly,” Kris, 68, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 19. “My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time.”

Kris sang her late sister’s praises, calling her “beautiful inside and out” and the “sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny” person.

In addition to Kris, Kylie and Kim Kardashian shared their own tributes.