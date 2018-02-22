Kylie Jenner Launches Stormi-Inspired Makeup Collection

Doting on her daughter! Kylie Jenner just launched a new makeup collection named after her baby girl, Stormi Webster.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 20, took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 22, to debut The Weather Collection and finally opened up about the newest addition to her family. “So before I open up my newest collection, I just wanted to tell you guys a little bit of the background,” Jenner said while showcasing one of the new item’s navy blue wrapping. “I worked on this pretty much my entire pregnancy and right after we chose Stormi’s name, her name really inspired me. So I spent a little time on this collection and I put a lot of details into it, so I’ll do my best to show you guys all the fun details.”

Jenner revealed two new sparkly eyeshadow palettes fully inspired by the tyke. Calm Before the Storm is reminiscent of the early days of the reality star’s pregnancy. It features lighter and more glittery shades named True Love, Sunshine, Northern Light, Angel, Aquarius, Sweet Sweet, Little Wonder, Rockabye, Starbaby and Heaven Sent.

The next palette, Eye of the Storm, includes more bold and sexy tones, such as Sweet Storm, Thunder Struck, Lightyear, Moon & Black, Electric, Dream Catcher, Celestial, Whirl Wind and Stargaze.

Jenner also launched four creamy eyeshadow sets: Super Star, Twinkle Twinkle, Destiny and Violet Moon. As for lips? The Life of Kylie star revealed three new matte lipsticks, Nightfall, Cosmic and Nova, as well as an iridescent Flash lip gloss. Last but not least, Jenner also announced a new highlighter palette with four shades: Cloud 9, Stratus, Daydream, Golden Hour and Lightening Bolt.She also shared sultry snapshots of herself modeling the new collection.

The launch comes nearly four weeks after Jenner welcomed Stormi with her boyfriend of 10 months, Travis Scott. Although the media mogul played coy about her pregnancy for months, she finally confirmed her latest addition on February 4 and apologized for concealing her news from her fans. Although Jenner has refrained from speaking publicly about her mini-me, she told a fan via Twitter on Wednesday, February 21, that she’s been “staring at [Stormi] all day” and that the newborn “looks just like [her] when [she] was a baby.”

A source exclusively tells Us Weekly in the new issue that the makeup maven is “very involved and hands-on” with her little one and “she’s never seemed happier.”

