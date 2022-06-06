Instagram illusion! Kylie Jenner flaunted her bikini body in two NSFW photos — rocking a nipple print two-piece.

“Free the nipple,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, shared via Instagram on Monday, June 6, alongside a two-picture carousel of her wearing a swimsuit top emblazoned with a realistic-looking nipple on each cup. The rest of the bikini top blended in with her skin tone, making it appear as if she were topless. The Kardashians star, who sported black sunglasses in the images, took the selfies from below, making the bathing suit the focal point of the post.

Jenner appeared to be wearing Jean Paul Gautier The Naked Bikini Top, which retails for 140 euros — roughly $150. The bottoms, which are a solid peach color in the front (with a print of a butt on the back), are sold separately at 140 euros.

The makeup mogul, who is mom to daughter Stormi, 4, and a son, 4 months, with partner Travis Scott, has long pushed the envelope when it comes to fashion — though she has rarely exposed her chest.

Jenner freed the nipple for the first time for V Magazine in 2017, which she noted was her “first super nude shoot.”

“I always post sexy pictures, but have never really gone nude,” she told the outlet at the time.

Two years later, after giving birth to Stormi, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum spoke out about her postpartum stretch marks. “I haven’t gotten rid of them,” she said via Instagram in October 2019. “[I’ve] just accepted them as a little gift from Stormi.”

After welcoming her son in February, Jenner got real about the pressure to “bounce back” after baby.

“I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself, and I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy,” the reality star said in a March Instagram Story video. “We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically just mentally, after birth.”

One month later, after sharing via Instagram that she was starting to “get my abs back,” Jenner spoke candidly about why she chose to open up about her postpartum struggles.

“It just didn’t feel right to go back like nothing happened,” she told Extra at the time.”I don’t want my fans or any other women going through postpartum to look at me and think, ‘It’s so easy for her. Why is it not easy for me?’ I’m getting better every day. I feel good. It’s not easy … but it’s great. I’m in baby heaven.”

