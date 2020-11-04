Not happy. Kylie Jenner got some backlash from fans for promoting a makeup restock in honor of her sister Kendall’s birthday on election day.

On Tuesday, November 3, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, shared a sexy snap of her and her big sis to announce the Kendall Collection restock. “Happy birthday sister 🖤,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “The Kendall Collection restocks tomorrow at 9am pst for the LAST TIME including signed PR kits!”

But fans were not all that excited about the news. In fact, they were angry at the beauty mogul for posting in the midst of the 2020 presidential election.

“Girl this ain’t the time to be promoting your brand,” one user wrote. “We’ve got bigger things to think about rn sweaty,” another commented.

“Kylie, there is an election going on,” one follower wrote. “I think this could’ve waited?”

“There is an election CURRENTLY unfolding and you choose to post a thirst trap for Kendall’s bday,” commented another. “On brand babe.”

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has been receiving quite a bit of criticism lately. After Kim Kardashian took a large group of friends and family to a private island for her 40th birthday, fans called her tone deaf for taking such a lavish trip amid the strains of the pandemic. But a source exclusively told Us Weekly she’s brushing it off.

“Her birthday party was so much fun, and she had an absolute blast. She’s in a better mood with all her friends surrounding her,” an insider revealed. “Even though she’s getting backlash for taking her friends away, she doesn’t care. She thinks it’s because people are jealous. She wanted to celebrate turning 40, and she’s happy with where she’s at in life and knows who she is and is more confident than ever.”

Khloé even went on to defend her big sis while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I haven’t heard a lot about it, but I did hear that people were upset that we all went out of town [but] I don’t really know the extent of it, but this year is a frustrating year. I get it,” the Revenge Body star, 36, said. “I think there’s so many frustrations going on for everybody, but also, it’s her 40th. This is something she really wanted to do for us … it was such a nice thing.”

