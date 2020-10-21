It’s settled! Kylie Jenner settled her latest lawsuit over lacy lingerie.

Back in January, the affordable fashion brand Kendall + Kylie was sued by lace company Klauber Brothers Inc., for copyright infringement. The lawsuit claimed that a lace waistband on a pair of $18 undies and a $26 Lace Slip Mini Dress was originally designed and copyright registered by the company.

Though both of these are no longer listed on the website, Klauber Brothers Inc. initially looked to earn all profits from the sales of the styles. However, the company dismissed the claims against Jenner, settling for an undisclosed sum on October 1 before a meditation took place.

While the beauty mogul was able to settle her part, the lawsuit will still move forward against other defendants involved. No statement from Kylie’s team will be available.

According to Klauber Brothers Inc.’s website, the company regularly supplies fabric to, “both the lingerie and dress trades.” To ensure that no one steals their designs, the site states, “Most of our patterns are copyrighted and based on original artwork.”

Of course, this isn’t the first lawsuit Kylie + Kendall has faced. Back in 2018, the label was sued for using photos of rapper Tupac Shakur without permission from the photographer. The case was dropped when the T-shirts were pulled. And in 2015, resort clothing brand Island Company claimed that the Jenner sisters stole a phrase from their own line.

A tee they were selling at PacSun read “Run away. Fall in love. Never return.” which seemed to mimic Island Company’s, “Quit your job. Buy a ticket. Get a tan. Fall in love. Never return.” This lawsuit was also settled when the Lip Kit creator pulled the top from stores.

