Kylie Jenner’s clothing line, Khy, is gearing up for another drop — but not before the reality star gives her followers an inside glimpse first.

The 26-year-old posted a carousel of photos to Instagram on Monday, February 26, featuring a series of behind-the-scenes pictures taken at a photoshoot in Paris for the label’s latest drop.

In the first photo, Kylie stood alongside her mom, Kris Jenner, as they looked behind a photographer’s shoulder at a screen featuring photos from the shoot. Kylie paired a black Khy cut-out mini dress with simple black heels, while Kris opted for a long black coat, black leather gloves, a black Chanel purse and oversized black and gold earrings.

The next few slides featured images of Kylie, as well as various other models, posing in pieces from Khy’s latest collection. The items shown included white two-piece sets, a nude skin-tight dress and flared pants.

Related: Look Back at Kylie Jenner Through the Years Kylie Jenner was introduced as the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but she’s certainly carved out her own path since October 2007, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered on E! No longer known simply as the daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner or the little sister of Kourtney, Khloé, Kim and Kendall, Kylie is […]

The drop, which mainly features neutral colors and form fitting fabrics, will be available for purchase on the brand’s official website on Wednesday, February 28. Jenner captioned the post: “KHY bts in Paris 🖤 Drop 004 coming 02/28. preview the collection now on khy.com and sign up for early access. 2 more days.”

Jenner officially launched Khy in October 2023. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on October 25, 2023, Kylie revealed that she is fully in control.

Related: Lion Dresses! Jeweled Crowns! Every Look Kylie Has Worn Since Baby No. 2 Cue the smoke! Since welcoming her second child — a baby boy — with Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner has served Us some major fashion moments. From the Met Gala to Paris Fashion Week, the beauty mogul has consistently turned heads, and we can’t get enough. For fashion’s biggest night in May 2022, Jenner made quite […]

“Creatively I have such a strong vision of what I want to look like and what I want to do and what I want to wear,” she said. “There’s really no one telling me what to do.”

In the same interview, Kylie noted that she takes design inspiration from none other than herself. “The whole line is really inspired by my personal wardrobe, and the different moods that I’m in,” she said, adding that her “King Kylie” era is “who I am at my core.”