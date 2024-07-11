Kylie Jenner’s summer thirst traps are in full swing.
Jenner, 26, took to Instagram on Thursday, July 11, to show off her figure in a number of swimsuits from her clothing label, Khy. In one sexy snap, she sizzled in a black one-piece featuring a plunging neckline, high-cut legs and open back. Jenner teamed the skimpy piece with oversized silver rings and a dainty gold bracelet.
For glam, Jenner donned long lashes, sun kissed cheeks and pink lips. Her brunette hair was slicked back into a ponytail.
In another photo, she modeled a brown triangle bikini top that exposed her side boob. She teamed the piece with string bottoms and a chunky shell necklace while lounging on a sandy beach. Jenner’s hair was still wet from swimming.
She also showed off her curves in a cherry red bikini top and sheer matching coverup.
“Khy Vacation Shop is here!! This collection features buttery soft swim with 90s-inspired silhouettes plus mesh and soft stretch coverups,” she captioned the post. “All styles are priced between $34-$78 and are available now on Khy.com @khy.” Fans praised the reality star in the comments section.
“Kylie is making khy so hot,” one follower wrote, as another added, “The body 🙌.”
This isn’t the first bikini snap Jenner has shared this season. Last month, she modeled an orange swimsuit while relaxing poolside. Her bathing suit featured a triangle top and matching cheeky bottoms.
Jenner again showed off her figure in April while rocking a green bikini. In one snap, she sat in the ocean while rocking a metallic green top and matching bottoms. She elevated the piece with a purple floral necklace and silver bangle bracelets, rings and earrings.
“Happy era,” she captioned the post. Sister Kim Kardashian and friend Hailey Bieber complimented her in the comments section.
“😍😍😍😍😍,” Bieber, 27, gushed. Kardashian, 43, meanwhile quipped, “Oh u didn’t use one pic that I took! Lol.”