Kylie Jenner’s summer thirst traps are in full swing.

Jenner, 26, took to Instagram on Thursday, July 11, to show off her figure in a number of swimsuits from her clothing label, Khy. In one sexy snap, she sizzled in a black one-piece featuring a plunging neckline, high-cut legs and open back. Jenner teamed the skimpy piece with oversized silver rings and a dainty gold bracelet.

For glam, Jenner donned long lashes, sun kissed cheeks and pink lips. Her brunette hair was slicked back into a ponytail.

In another photo, she modeled a brown triangle bikini top that exposed her side boob. She teamed the piece with string bottoms and a chunky shell necklace while lounging on a sandy beach. Jenner’s hair was still wet from swimming.

She also showed off her curves in a cherry red bikini top and sheer matching coverup.

“Khy Vacation Shop is here!! This collection features buttery soft swim with 90s-inspired silhouettes plus mesh and soft stretch coverups,” she captioned the post. “All styles are priced between $34-$78 and are available now on Khy.com @khy.” Fans praised the reality star in the comments section.

“Kylie is making khy so hot,” one follower wrote, as another added, “The body 🙌.”

This isn’t the first bikini snap Jenner has shared this season. Last month, she modeled an orange swimsuit while relaxing poolside. Her bathing suit featured a triangle top and matching cheeky bottoms.

Jenner again showed off her figure in April while rocking a green bikini. In one snap, she sat in the ocean while rocking a metallic green top and matching bottoms. She elevated the piece with a purple floral necklace and silver bangle bracelets, rings and earrings.

“Happy era,” she captioned the post. Sister Kim Kardashian and friend Hailey Bieber complimented her in the comments section.

“😍😍😍😍😍,” Bieber, 27, gushed. Kardashian, 43, meanwhile quipped, “Oh u didn’t use one pic that I took! Lol.”