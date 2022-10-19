White Hot! Kylie Jenner Flashes Her Toned Abs in Monochromatic Look: Photo

Down to business! Kylie Jenner showed off her toned abs after a meeting at her office in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 18.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, stepped out in a white ruched skirt with a matching crop top that displayed her flat stomach, pairing the monochromatic look with a pair of denim Alexander Wang boots. (Julia Fox previously wore a similar pair when she was photographed grocery shopping in her underwear in May.)

In February, the Kardashians star welcomed her second child, a son, with boyfriend Travis Scott. The Hulu personality and the rapper, 31, also share daughter Stormi, 4. Jenner and her beau originally named their little boy Wolf, but the beauty mogul later revealed that they decided to change his name. The pair still haven’t revealed the baby’s new moniker.

During a recent episode of The Kardashians, the Life of Kylie alum revealed that she worried less about her fluctuating weight during her second pregnancy. In an April Instagram Story, she shared that she gained 60 pounds while she was expecting her son.

“With your first baby it is a shock to see your body change so much,” she told her mom, Kris Jenner. “This time around I don’t feel that way at all. Maybe mentally it is harder but seeing my body [reminds me] that I trust the process. I am way less stressed about my weight and what I look like. I am more into the feminine energy and the fact that I made a baby.”

The California native admitted that readjusting after her son’s birth was difficult for her in multiple areas. “It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy,” she explained in a March Instagram post. “I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either. It’s been hard.”

Kylie added that she was trying to give herself a break when it came to losing baby weight. “I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself, and I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy,” she told her followers. “We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically just mentally, after birth.”