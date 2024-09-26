Kylie Jenner Stuns in a Strapless Leather Mini Dress at Rosalia’s Birthday Party in Paris

Kylie Jenner stepped out alongside a plethora of celebrities in Paris on Wednesday, September 26, to attend singer Rosalía‘s birthday party.

Kylie was joined at the celebration, which was held at Hôtel Particulier, by her sister, Kendall Jenner, supermodel Gigi Hadid and close friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou.

For the glitzy occasion, Kylie wore a figure-hugging black strapless leather dress paired with simple black pumps and sheer tights.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder kept her makeup simple for the event and wore her hair slicked back in a tight updo.

Later that night, Kylie shared a mirror selfie of her outfit while holding a bowl of pasta and revealed in the caption that she was having the snack at 1 a.m. in the morning.

Kylie’s sister Kendall caught everyone’s attention when she left the party in a clingy sheer floor-length nude-colored dress, which she wore without a bra. She finished the look with strappy beige heels and an oversized leather clutch.

The Life of Kylie star’s boyfriend Timothée Chalamet wasn’t spotted at the party.

In a recent interview, Kylie reflected on her experience of becoming a reality TV star as a child, after her mom Kris Jenner helped launch the series that made the family famous.

“I do remember the moment,” she told British Vogue in August 2024. “My mom came into the living room and announced the name of the show. She’s like, ‘Hey, it’s going to be called Keeping Up With the Kardashians.'”

According to the makeup mogul, Kris was intent on influencing the name of the hit reality show, in order to preserve her family’s future prospects.

“‘I’m fighting for this because it’s so important that our name is in the title of the show,'” Kylie remembered Kris telling her. “‘So that we can never get replaced.'”

The Khy founder was just 10 years old when Keeping Up With the Kardashians started filming, so the TV show has influenced the majority of her life.

“I don’t remember a time before,” she told British Vogue. “I don’t really remember a time before there were the lights and the cameras.”

As Kylie and her sister Kendall were the youngest members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, they didn’t work quite as much as their older sisters to begin with.

“Well, for Kendall and I, we didn’t have a hard schedule or anything,” Kylie recalled.

She continued, “We were in school, so it didn’t really affect our lives. Sometimes we would come home and they’d be filming at dinner. We were never obligated to show up and be on camera.”