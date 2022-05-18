Forever family. Kendall and Kylie Jenner‘s relationship with half-brothers Brody and Brandon Jenner has changed over the years, but the siblings still have love for each other.

“There is no bad blood between the siblings at all. Brody and Brandon are supportive of the Jenners [and] Kardashians even if they’re not physically seen together all the time,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. The supermodel, 26, and the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, share dad Caitlyn Jenner with their older half-brothers, and the siblings’ close relationship was chronicled on early seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

However, the insider notes that they’ve grown apart in recent years due to their careers and various life changes.

“Everyone has their own busy life,” the source adds. “They live in the same town so they run into each other and sometimes even see each other at events. It’s not like they would ever avoid each other if they’re in the same room. They’re not obviously as close as they were when Kendall and Kylie were younger, but that happens in life – people grow apart.”

The insider continued: “But everything is good now, everyone’s on good terms.”

Brody, 38, and Brandon, 40, were 8 and 10 years old, respectively, when Caitlyn, 74, married Kris Jenner in 1991, five years after splitting from their mother, Linda Thompson. Though they were once close to the momager’s children from her previous marriage as well as their half-siblings, the family began to drift apart in the wake of her October 2013 split from the Olympic gold medalist. (Kris, 66, and Caitlyn’s divorce was finalized in 2015.)

“Well, to be honest, I didn’t even know [Kylie] was pregnant for the entire pregnancy,” Brody told TMZ in February 2018, after the birth of her daughter Stormi. “Now I found out and would love to see her.” He told the outlet at the time that it had been “a couple years” since he and the Kylie Swim founder spent time together, explaining, “Relationship’s always been there, but you know they’re busy,” he added. “It is what it is. I would love to meet the baby.”

One year later, the Hills alum told Us exclusively, “I don’t ever really see [the Kardashians anymore].”

As for his half-sisters, he revealed that “Everybody’s kind of doing their own thing now, since my dad and Kris split up. … They’re traveling a lot, so I don’t see them that much. But … we’re great.”

Brody has an equally distant relationship with Caitlyn, claiming that she was “never really around” when he and Brandon were growing up. “I didn’t really grow up with my dad,” the DJ said during a July 2019 episode of The Hills: New Beginnings. “When I was really little we got to spend a little time. When he started, obviously, the family with the Kardashian family, I didn’t really see much of him.”

He continued: “Bruce was just never really around — every so often maybe once every couple years. Wasn’t around for my graduation, wasn’t around for most of my birthdays so, yeah, it really wasn’t any relationship. It was very surface.”

Though he and Caitlyn grew closer as he got older, Brody said that things changed when she transitioned in April 2015. “I was just getting to know Bruce and then Bruce became Caitlyn,” the California native explained. “She’s totally different. It’s awesome, it’s great. She’s happy, she’s running around. She’s off living her life, so what I’ve learned is to just not expect too much from her.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

