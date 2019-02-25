Brody Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Rob Kardashian were step-siblings for 22 years, but a lot has changed since his dad, Caitlyn Jenner, and their mom, Kris Jenner, split in October 2013.

“I don’t ever really see [the Kardashians],” Jenner, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively at Elton John’s 2019 Oscars viewing party in West Hollywood on Sunday, February 24. “Everybody’s kind of doing their own thing now, since my dad and Kris split up.”

While the former Sex With Brody host is on better terms with his half-sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, they don’t get to hang out that often because they’re “all really busy.” He noted: “They’re traveling a lot, so I don’t see them that much. But … we’re great.”

Although Brody and Khloé, 34, don’t speak as much as they used to, he still wishes nothing but the best for his former stepsister and feels horrible that Tristan Thompson cheated on her with Jordyn Woods.

“Khloé is a great person,” the Hills alum — whose mom is Caitlyn’s second wife, Linda Thompson — previously told Us. “Nobody deserves that. I will say, though, he did it once, so she probably should have left him then. To have that happen again … yeah, of course I feel bad for her.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, was caught “making out” with Woods, 21, on February 17. A source told Us that the Strong Looks Better Naked author confronted both the model and the professional athlete about the cheating, and they both eventually “admitted” that it was true. The Revenge Body host subsequently ended her two-plus-year relationship with Thompson.

The NBA star was previously caught cheating on Khloé with multiple women in April 2018, just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True.

