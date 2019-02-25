Brody Jenner’s heart goes out to his former stepsister Khloé Kardashian after Tristan Thompson cheated on her with Jordyn Woods.

Jenner, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively at Elton John’s 2019 Oscars viewing party in West Hollywood on Sunday, February 24, that he feels “bad” for Kardashian, 34, in the wake of the scandal. However, he isn’t surprised by Thompson’s infidelity because the 27-year-old professional athlete has cheated before.

The former Sex With Brody host added: “Khloé is a great person. Nobody deserves that. I will say, though, he did it once, so she probably should have left him then. To have that happen again … yeah, of course I feel bad for her.”

Us confirmed that the Cleveland Cavilers player was seen “making out” with Woods, 21, at a party in Los Angeles on February 17. An insider revealed to Us that Kardashian confronted the model about the cheating allegations and Woods “denied it” at first, “but then she admitted it.”

A separate insider told Us that that the Strong Looks Better Naked author also questioned Thompson about his infidelity and he owned up to his wrongdoings.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star subsequently ended their two-plus-year relationship and alerted her little sister Kylie Jenner to the situation.

“Khloé is not mad at Kylie,” a third source divulged to Us. Another revealed that the famous family isn’t “100 percent sure if Jordyn is going to be cut out of Kylie’s life.”

The insider noted: “It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend. She doesn’t have a lot of friends, and honestly, can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn.”

Jenner, 21, has since unfollowed Thompson on Instagram, but is currently still following Woods.

Thompson was previously caught cheating on the Revenge Body host with multiple women just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True, in April 2018.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

