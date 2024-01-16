King Kylie is back. Kylie Jenner revived her Tumblr era with a major hair transformation.

“Hiiiii remember me,” Jenner, 26, captioned the carousel of Instagram selfies unveiling a bright pink mane on Tuesday, January 16, referencing the time in her life where she was known to sport bold hair colors.

Jenner’s fans were elated over the makeover, expressing their excitement in the comments section of the social media post. “THIS IS NOT A DRILL KING KYLIE IS BACKK,” one of the makeup mogul’s followers gushed as a second praised, “We won we won we won we won. SHE’S BACK OMG.” A third fan added, “I’M SUPER OBSESSED.”

For those who need a refresher, the King Kylie era was from about 2013 to 2016 when Jenner was active on Tumblr, the blogging platform founded in 2007.

During that time, Jenner was all about the grunge aesthetic, often rocking all-black ensembles and gothic makeup. Perhaps the most standout moment from the phase was when she dyed her hair blue-green. (Kim Kardashian famously gave Jenner hell for the dye job as she underwent the major hair transformation ahead of Kardashian’s wedding to Kanye West in May 2014.)

In addition to pink, blue and green, Jenner also experimented with platinum and icy gray strands as well as bright red.

Jenner recently hinted at the King Kylie resurgence when speaking about the inspiration behind her new fashion line, Khy. “The whole line is really inspired by my personal wardrobe, and the different moods that I’m in,” Jenner told WSJ. Magazine in her November 2023 cover story, adding that the first drop is an ode to her unforgettable “King Kylie” era. “[That’s] who I am at my core,” she explained.

The clothing brand, which launched late last year, includes moody trench coats, sexy leather dresses and two-pieces plus loungewear like sweatshirts and hoodies.



Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, serves as a cofounder of Khy alongside Emma and Jens Grede — the couple who have also helped create Kim’s Skims and Khloé Kardashian’s Good American and popular denim label Frame.