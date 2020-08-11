Kylie Jenner celebrated her 23rd birthday in style!

On Monday, August 10, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to show off her birthday-themed ensemble. The Lip Kit creator rocked a skin-tight, strapless, blush satin minidress that was embellished in silver jewels that spelled out the Roman numeral for 23. She took it a step further and rocked some glitzy body jewelry stickers on her left shoulder, which also read, “XXIII.”

“23!!!! Thank you God for another year,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “The blessings and the lessons.. i’m here for it all and so thankful for each and every one of you.”

It doesn’t seem like the Kylie Cosmetics founder spent much of her birthday in this show-stopping look, though. Later in the night she shared an adorable snap of her and her daughter Stormi blowing out Roman numeral candles on a chic cream cake. “The best gift of all 🖤,” she captioned the post.

Throughout the entire day, family and friends shared pics of Jenner — and we could not get enough! Some of our favorites were the throwback ones her siblings posted.

For instance, Rob Kardashian shared a pic of him and his sis from 2007, when they were awkward kids. “Happy birthday Kylie Jenner,” he wrote over top of the snap. “Jordan year!!”

Kris posted a series of old pics to her feed. “Happy Birthday to my beautiful baby girl, my youngest child @kyliejenner,” she wrote in the caption. “Kylie, you never cease to amaze me with everything you do in life… you are the most wonderful daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, and unbelievable Mommy…. you are the most thoughtful, generous, considerate, creative, smart and loving girl and I’m so blessed God chose me to be your Mommy!

Khloé and Kim followed suit, sharing even more throwback pics to their feeds alongside sweet messages. “How is my baby girl 23?! 😩 seriously how,” Khloe wrote in her post. “But oh my goodness hasn’t this been the most spectacular 23 years?! We have the best memories and yet we still have so much life to live!! What an exciting thought! This is just the beginning.”

“I can’t believe you are 23 years old,” Kim wrote. “The funniest and most loyal person on the planet! Looking for pictures and finding so many funny memories makes me so happy! I love you beyond what you could image!”

