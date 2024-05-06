Kylie Jenner’s escort at last year’s Met Gala has claimed he was fired from attending the 2024 ball for upstaging her at the 2023 event.

Italian model Eugenio Casnighi, 26, who was a greeter for the museum’s previous two events, took to social media to share a video in which he says he’d been disinvited from this evening’s bash by the organizers because his appearance eclipsed the likes of Jenner last year.

“I just got fired from the Met Gala,” he begins in the video before showing a picture of him standing next to the reality TV star at the 2023 gala.

“Remember me?” he then asks as he points at the picture. The clip also shows a throwback of last year’s event where YouTube influencer Emma Chamberlain is interviewing Blackpink’s Jennie Kim.

Casnighi is seen looking dapper in his suit in the background doing his job, but the person recording the interview is distracted by his good looks. The camera pans away from Chamberlain and Kim to focus on him.

This footage went viral with text appearing on the screen that read: “Trying to focus on Emma interviewing Jennie but…”

Casnighi worked as a model escorting celebs on the red carpet at the Met Gala in 2022 and 2023. “It’s funny enough,” the model said. “They fired me so I can say whatever I want now.” He then explained that he was meant to return this year only to discover that he wouldn’t be making an appearance despite being confirmed to attend a month ago.

“They blamed me,” the model said of the organizers. “They said ‘you made it about yourself, so we don’t want to work with you anymore.’

“They let me know today that they cut me off,” he explained on the TikTok clip. “They fired me because I went viral last year.” He said was expecting to be working with Jenner all night last year, as he had been instructed to do.

His duties included getting the Kylie’s Lip Kit founder “whatever she needed”. He felt he did what was required so is upset he’s been removed from the carpet, with just two day’s notice.

“It’s funny because the Met Gala and the company that I’m not going to mention…want models to work the red carpet”’ he told his TikTok followers.

“They want people to get noticed. They literally told me ‘we picked you because we like you more than other people’. But when people took pictures of the actual celebrity, like Kylie Jenner and was next to her, of course I ended up in the picture.”

One fan wrote: “They can’t handle your beauty that goes viral. Will DEFINITELY be happening again.” Another remarked: “’I’m confused how that isn’t a good thing? If you’re bringing attention to the event, doesn’t that benefit the company?”

Casnighi also insisted that he has emails and messages that back up his claims and also spilled some behind the scenes goss to Daily Mail on Saturday May 4.

After posting the video, Casnighi revealed that at the past two Met Galas, one celebrity, who he did not name, “got in trouble because they started smoking in the tent before the stairs.”

‘That’s not allowed,” he explained. “But this person did not care. They are very famous, so they can do whatever they want.” He said that the organizers asked the star to stop smoking, but they responded: “No, what are you going to do about that?”

At the end of the video, Casnighi vowed to continue shedding light on his termination.

The Met Gala kicks off tonight, Monday, May 6, at 6pm EST.