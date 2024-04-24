Fashion’s biggest night is almost upon Us, and the biggest names in Hollywood are gearing up to flock to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The 2024 Met Gala is scheduled to take place on Monday, May 6, in New York City, with a guest list packed with stars from the worlds of music, film, TV, and, of course, fashion.

In February, Vogue confirmed that Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez were among the group of 2024 co-chairs alongside Anna Wintour.

Zendaya’s appearance at the annual gala, which boasts an accompanying “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” museum exhibit and a “Garden of Time” dress code, will mark her first since 2019.

“It felt like the right time to try to go back to the met,” Zendaya told reporters at the premiere of her film Challengers in Los Angeles earlier this month, per BuzzFeed. “I know Jonathan [Anderson], who is our incredible costume designer, is also hosting, so it felt like the right time.”

Lopez, meanwhile, who showed skin in a pink and black midriff-baring halter gown by Ralph Lauren at the 2023 soirée, joked to Vogue in an April 17 interview that she is “still deciding” what to wear. “I’m also one of those people who chooses at the last minute. I like choices,” she explained. Lopez added that closer to the ball, she’ll make a final decision on a look that fits the “Garden of Time” dress code.

Keep scrolling to see which celebrities are attending the 2024 Met Gala: