Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Skipping 2024 Met Gala

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will not be among the celebs walking the red-carpeted stairs for the 2024 Costume Institute Ball in NYC, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Taylor and Travis are not going to the Met Gala. They passed,” the source says. “They might go as it gets closer, but for now, they are not going.”

Fans were hoping to see Swift, 34, make an appearance with Kelce, 34, at the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” themed evening, where confirmed celeb attendees include Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth. The super-couple’s no-show for the Manhattan event is also a matter of logistics: The bash takes place on Monday May 6, but Swift has an Eras Tour concert scheduled in Paris, France just a few days later on May 9.

Swift has not attended the Met Gala since 2016, when she rocked a silver Louis Vuitton snakeskin frock for the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” theme. She elevated her look with strappy heels as she served as a co-chair for the event, where she seemingly met ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

She previously donned a pastel pink Oscar de la Renta ensemble at the 2014 ball, which was themed “Charles James: Beyond Fashion.” Her gown featured a scoop neckline, fitted skirt, glamorous train and a bow on her back.

NFL star Kelce, meanwhile, has never attended a Met Gala.

While the couple has not yet hit a red carpet event together, they’ve shown off their complementary street style. In October 2023, they attended a Saturday Night Live afterparty. Swift, for her part, rocked a Versace crop top and plaid coat as Kelce wore a patterned jacket and brown pants.