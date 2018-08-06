Happy (almost) birthday, Kylie Jenner! The beauty mogul turns 21 on August 10, but she celebrating early with the debut of her limited-edition Kylie Cosmetics Birthday Collection on Monday, August 6, at 3 p.m. PST. And if history is any indication, the festive line of new Lip Kits, highlighters and eye shadows is bound to be gone in a flash. But, not to worry, we’ve got everything you need to know about the launch, so you can start planning your attack.

Jenner first started teasing the birthday-inspired collection earlier this month. The brand, which began in 2016, has had similar launches for her 19th and 20th birthdays, but, needless to say, Kylie is ringing in 21 with a bang. Before we dive into the newness, let’s just take a moment to marvel at the fact that Forbes has estimated Kylie Cosmetics is well on its way to being a billion dollar brand (it’s reportedly sold $630 million worth of product since its inception) — all before its fearless leader became legally old enough to drink! Color Us impressed.

In an Instagram Story giving fans a sneak peak at the latest birthday offerings, Jenner said this year’s selection is the “most personal” she’s done. For starters, the new mom actually appears on the packaging of many of the products (as a blonde!), and the glittery palettes and poppy lip colors all do seem to be inspired by hues we’ve seen her rock in the past.

For starters, there are neon-packaged lipsticks (perfect to ensure you can always find them in your bag) in six new shades with cheeky names like Rager (a bright watermelon) and Flirtini (a mauve pink). There is also a brand new champagne-inspired highlighter, three new Lip Kits, a lip set featuring six mini shades and a trio of glittery liquid eyeshadows.

But the pièce de résistance of the entire collection has to be the eyeshadow palette that contains — you guessed it — 21 shades. With matte, shimmer and glitter options in everything from warm neutrals to bright fuchsias to bold metallics, there is no limit to the looks you can dream up. Oh, and the shade names are pretty fab too. Our faves include “Check ID,” “Pour Decisions” and “Close the Tab.”

No word yet on what kind of festivities Jenner has planned to ring in her milestone birthday, but it’s safe to say her makeup game will be on point!

