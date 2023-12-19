Kyra Sedgwick’s tastebuds were in for a ‘nasty’ surprise when she accidentally brushed her teeth with something other than toothpaste.
Sedgwick, 58, was in the middle of her morning routine when she realized she had used hand cream from popular beauty brand Grown Alchemist on her pearly whites. “Guess that’s what happens when you take your glasses off,” the actress wrote via Instagram on Monday, December 18, alongside a selfie that showed her holding up the black tube of product. “And yes, it was nasty,” Sedgwick added, prompting hilarious responses from her followers.
“At least it wasn’t tretinoin!” one fan wrote in the comments section in reference to the acne medication. A second fan shared a similar story, writing, “You are absolutely adorable! I put mouthwash in my mouth in the dark the other night, and it was liquid cleanser! Thank God, I didn’t swallow.” A third social media user added, “That reminds me of the time I picked up the wrong can and used hairspray instead of deodorant.”
Sedgwick’s beauty fail appeared to happen while on set. In the snap, a rack of clothes could be seen behind the actress, who had her hair pinned back with clips and rocked wispy lashes, blush and a pink lip.
Sedgwick currently stars in the hit series The Summer I Turned Pretty as Aunt Julia, who was introduced in season 2. Sedgwick opened up about the role earlier this year, telling The Wrap, “It was good to be somebody who comes in and affects change.
That’s a great character to play. Without her, there wouldn’t be a plot this season. I think she is a formidable antagonist because I think that she feels right and dug into her side.”
Sedgwick continued, “She has a different experience in that house, and I think that to a degree, there’s a way in which everyone learns to understand that like, it wasn’t all perfect with Susannah.”
Based on Jenny Han’s book of the same name, The Summer I Turned Pretty follows Belly (Lola Tung) and her love triangle with brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), both of whom she grew up with during summers in the fictional seaside town of Cousins Beach.
Sedgwick’s character, Julia, who is not featured in the novel, is the sister of Conrad and Jeremiah’s late mother, Susannah, and appears after the family’s decision to keep their beach house.