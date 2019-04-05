Tricks of the trade! From TRL to Power, La La Anthony is no stranger to being in front of the camera and along the way has picked up a beauty secret or two. The Power actress spilled some of those secrets with Us Weekly. Watch the exclusive video above to find out her hidden beauty talent, which beauty product Kelly Rowland got her hooked on and more!

Stylish: Who’s your celebrity beauty crush?

La La Anthony I would say Halle Berry. Hands down. She comments under my Instagram posts and I’m always like “Oh my god! Halle Berry just left a comment.” I’m still a fangirl for Halle Berry. I don’t think there’s anyone that’s more beautiful than Halle Berry.

Stylish: What’s the one beauty product you won’t leave home without?

LA:I never leave home without my makeup wipes. I use them for everything. I wipe my hands with them, I’m on set all day. I have them if I want to just take my makeup off or refresh my makeup.

Stylish: Any hidden beauty talent?

LA: I think I’ve gotten really good at putting on lashes. I can do it with my hand while people need tweezers or something to put them on. But really, I’m a tomboy so all the beauty stuff, I kinda leave to the glam squad because I’m just not good at putting makeup on. I’d rather literally have nothing on but lashes, I’ve gotten good at that.

These Are the Best Hair, Makeup and Skincare Products of 2019

Stylish: Any hair products that you always carry with you or that you swear by?

LA: I love my flat iron, I love a wand, you get the waves and it’s like the effortless hair. I’m all into that. I hate when hair looks like it’s been styled.

Stylish: What’s the biggest beauty splurge that you’ve had recently?

LA: I would think probably biggest beauty splurge is the Natura Bisse products that I get because my best friend Kelly Rowland swears by them and they cost a lot of money. I’m like ‘Why is this diamond cream like $500?’ but it works wonders.

Stylish: What’s the best beauty advice you ever received?

LA: The best beauty advice is that beauty really starts from within and that’s just so real. If you feel good about yourself on the inside, that’s gonna show to people. I don’t think it’s all about makeup and hair and how you dress. I think it’s more of an inner thing and how you feel about yourself and that’s ultimately what will shine through no matter what.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!