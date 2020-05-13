Get excited, Lady Gaga fans! Thanks to the 34-year-old singer, you can now purchase a bright pink thong and/or jockstrap ahead of her sixth studio album, Chromatica.

Celebs in Undies: Stars Who Flaunt What Their Mamas Gave Them in Lingerie

The items are limited-edition and available on the performer’s online shop. The scandalous Chromatica Thong ($20) and Jockstrap ($30) feature a screen printed Chromatica graphic. Upon purchase, buyers will also get access to the singer’s digital album when it’s released on May 29.

The A Star Is Born star took to her Instagram feed on Monday, May 11, to promote the flashy undies. She shared a black-and-white vintage-inspired photo series to promote the thong and jockstrap and captioned them, “ENERGY SHOP.LADYGAGA.COM.”

The Best Celebrity Beach Bodies of 2020: Stars Lookin’ Fabulous in Trendy Bikinis and Swimsuits

Her followers flocked to the comments section to share some funny remarks. “Don’t be shy model the thong,” one user Instagram wrote. Another said, “YOU DO KNOW YOUR AUDIENCE NO WORDS.”

If the hot pink undies aren’t your thing, consider this third option: the Chromatica Briefs in green ($25). They, too, come with access to the digital album and they’re a little bit more modest than the hot pink pair.

In addition to the undergarments, there’s tons of other stylish merch to show your love for the music icon. The shop is selling four T-shirts inspired by the album, sweatshirts, sweatpants and accessories like Gaga-themed socks and hats.

Gaga’s album was originally scheduled to be released on April 10, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was pushed until the end of May.’

On February 28, she released the lead single on the upcoming album, “Stupid Love,” as well as its accompanying music video.

A month earlier, the entire song was leaked onto the Internet. Gaga addressed the matter on Twitter by posting a Shutterstock image of a girl trying to listen to headphones while wearing a ski mask. She wrote, “can y’all stop.”

The Best Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2020: Miley Cyrus, Barbie Ferreira, Jada Pinkett Smith and More!

For those of you desperately hoping for another leak, have patience! To fulfill your need for Gaga in the meantime, we advise you to scoop up a thong or two while they’re still available.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)