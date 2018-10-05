We may not all have Lady Gaga’s triple-threat talent (killer pipes, dancing skills, acting chops galore!) and no, we probably won’t get the opportunity to snog our costar and director Bradley Cooper. Also on the not likely list: we probably won’t be fashioning ourselves a meat dress anytime soon. But, for those of Us who are looking for some bluegrassy all-American style inspiration, Gaga’s role in A Star Is Born is seriously delivering. Even better: you can snap up the jeans that Gaga’s character wears throughout the highly anticipated film for less than $200.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

The threads in question: Parker Smith Becky Bootcut Jeans in Shadowed Ink. And unlike most Lady Gaga wardrobe staples, these denim slacks are seriously practical and stylish. Not only is the darker wash seasonally appropriate (though this particular cut comes in a wide range of hues), the shade is also slimming. The cut is also sleek and elongating thanks to the fitted thigh and slightly wider leg through the cuff. All you have to do is add a pair of boots, heels or even fancy sneakers and the look will carry you.

See Which Stars Are Giving ‘Fashion Statement’ New Meaning with Clothes Featuring Cause-Supporting Slogans

And Gaga’s character isn’t the only highly visible woman giving the bootcut it’s well-deserved time in the sun. Just last year, Meghan Markle was spotted wearing a black pair of bootcut jeans, just prior to announcing her engagement to Prince Harry at the end of November 2017. Our takeaway: you may not have Bradley Cooper or Prince Harry courting you (fictionally or otherwise), but you will be able to strut your stuff like rock-n-roll royalty or just plain royalty.

See Queen Letizia of Spain’s Most Stunning Style Moments

Plus, if you’ve been obsessing over Lady Gaga’s insanely glamorous movie star style while promoting her latest flick, you can check out her red carpet and sartorial know-how (like her Barbra Streisand tribute, for example) here.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!