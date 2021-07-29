Bravo, ladies! Lala Kent and Scheana Shay copied Kim Kardashian’s style in more ways than one — and they’re owning up to the who-wore-it-best moment in the funniest way possible.

On Wednesday, July 12, the Vanderpump Rules stars got all glammed up, taking inspiration from the 40-year-old reality star.

For the evening, the Give Them Lala host stunned in the same vintage Jean Paul Gaultier body con illusion dress that the Skims founder wore to the E! People’s Choice Awards in 2018.

While Kent wore black lace booties as opposed to the grey suede ones Kardashian rocked at the time, she did take a few cues in the beauty department too. Both reality stars styled their hair in high ponytails and sported overlined nude lips.

As for Shay? Well she kind of, sort of, most definitely just resembles the KKW Beauty founder in every which way.

“Yes, I stole Kim K’s dress — but Scheana stole her whole face,” Kent hilariously captioned her post.

It took little to no time for Bravolebs, past and present, to jump into the comments section.

Stassi Schroeder wrote, “YALL WON INSTAGRAM TODAY💀😂❤️,” while Brittany Cartwright dropped in a few fire and heart eyes emojis.

Real Housewives of New York star and Married to the Mob founder Leah McSweeney also got in on the action, adding a string of laughing emojis to the overflowing comments.

Shahs of Sunset’s Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi chimed in: “Hahaha!!! Great caption.” Summer House’s Paige Desorbo wrote, “Stunning both of you!!!!”

A love for designer fashion and a snatched face beat isn’t the only way the Kent overlaps with Kardashian. They’re also both in the beauty industry bosses.

Kent, who shares daughter Ocean with Randall Emmett, launched Give Them Lala Skin in June 2021. The clean and cruelty-free beauty line is complete with the Bags Be Gone Revitalizing Eye Cream, Coconut Kisses Nourishing Lip Mask, I’m Hydrated Baby Anti-Aging Moisturizer and Skin So Clean Botanical Infused Cleanser.

She previously relaunched Give Them Lala Beauty, a makeup line, in August 2020. “I am beyond overwhelmed by the love y’all showed for the relaunch of Give Them Lala Beauty,” she wrote via Instagram. “This brand is my baby — I work on hard on her, so when you receive your goods you are happy. And when I see that y’all are happy I’m just over the moon. Again — THANK YOU for all of the love and support. I”m really grateful.”

For Kardashian’s part, she announced earlier this month that she plans on temporarily “shutting down” KKW Beauty with the intention of relaunching “under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look.”