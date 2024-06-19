Your account
Landon Donovan Hilariously Explains That His Viral Botched Haircut Was Due to a Hair Transplant

By
FOX

When Landon Donovan appeared on Fox Sports on Monday, June 17, his commentary on Euro 2024 got overshadowed by what appeared to be a bizarre new haircut.

Viewers were left confused and concerned after noticing that a substantial chunk of hair was inexplicably missing from the side of his head.

Thanks to a hilarious text exchange posted between the 42-year-old retired soccer player and his former LA Galaxy teammate Mike Magee the mystery has now been solved. It wasn’t a botched haircut afterall, but rather the after-effects of a recent hair transplant.

“LD check Twitter ASAP and prob fire your barber,” texted Magee, 39, to which Donovan replied, “🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️Where were you 7 hours ago??? Had a hair transplant procedure two weeks ago and was told it wouldn’t show up on camera 😏.”

When Magee asked Donovan for permission to post their conversation to social media, Donovan consented, joking, “Whatever, I deserve it.”

Gary Payne/Getty Images

Magee posted a screenshot of their conversation to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, June 18, alongside a picture of Donovan’s quirky hairdo.

He captioned the post, “Sorry @landondonovan 😂.”

Donovan replied to the post with a photo of himself as a teenager sporting a voluminous curly mullet. “Thanks for putting me on blast Mo ☠️🤣,” he wrote, adding, “Just trying to get back to my glory days.”

“I’m dying 😂😂,” Magee replied.

Fans of the former soccer players weighed in on the comments. “Well, they weren’t wrong. The hair didn’t show up on camera! 😂,” one joked. Another commented, “You’re the man, Landon. Humble, great sense of humor and the American soccer GOAT. Legend.”

Donovan signed with LA Galaxy in 2005 and played for them on and off until 2016. He also had stints with Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga), Everton (Premier League) and Club León (Liga MX). He officially retired from soccer in 2018 and now works as a Fox Sports commentator.

