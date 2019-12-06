



Time to pop the champagne! It’s been a full decade since Lauren Conrad, 33, launched her eponymous clothing line at Kohl’s. What began as strictly a fashion collection has transformed into an entire lifestyle brand full of on-trend shoes, jewelry, handbags, accessories and home decor.

Holiday Gift Guide 2019: 18 Luxury Beauty, Fashion and Lifestyle Gifts Fit for a Celebrity…or That Special Someone

To celebrate the brand’s 10-year anniversary, Kohl’s released the second drop of the LC Lauren Conrad anniversary and holiday collection. At an event on Thursday, December 5, The New York Times bestselling author told Us, “For the November and December collections, we wanted to really have it feel like a celebration of everything we’ve stood for over the years and we did that through fabric and colors.”

These Are the Best Hair, Makeup and Skincare Products of 2019

For the special collection, Conrad designed party-ready pieces celebrating the colors that have defined the chic, feminine brand over the years. “The November one was a mostly pink line and then December was mostly blue,” said the mom of two. “It was really fun to merchandise it [with Kohl’s] and just have it feel very romantic and celebratory.”

The designer’s favorite pieces from the new drop include “anything sequin,” and the brand’s Fringe Jacket, which is available in three different colors. During the winter months, the philanthropist said she reaches for “pieces that are a little more fun because around the holidays you can dress more festive.”

“Whenever there’s something happening in my life, we talk about it within the company,” said Conrad. “So when I got married, we did a whole dress shop or we did special occasion dressing when I was pregnant we did maternity and when I started really furnishing my first home we started doing home. It’s always kind of been very true to where I’m at with my life.”

So when you slip on a piece from the star’s new line this holiday season, Conrad’s hope is that it brings you confidence. “I like when I put on an outfit and feel really good about myself and my hope is that people who buy the line experience the same thing.”