Lauren Lapkus: What’s in My Bag?





Old soul Lauren Lapkus likes putting pen to paper. “I’ve been keeping journals since I was 7 years old,” the star of Netflix’s Between Two Ferns: The Movie tells Us. “I have boxes full of my entire life.” Her current diary, a pink Shinola, was a gift from hubby Mike Castle. “[It’s from] when we first started dating.”

Lapkus, 34, reveals more to Us.

All Dolled Up

“I’m always on the lookout for cute little things when I travel. I have a collection of Sonny Angel dolls. They’re naked little boys with angel wings and different headgear.”

Sticktuitive Star

“I put stickers on my AirPods case so I can find it.”

Blow by Blow

“There are always tissues in here. I feel like an old grandma. I truly am prepared for anything.”

Card-Carrying Member

“I’ve recently gotten back into this game, Dutch Blitz, which I’ve been playing on and off since college. It’s really fun.”

A Big Deal

“My Bed Bath & Beyond coupon is with me at all times. I’m trying to get a new pillow, and I know if I end up [at the store] and I don’t have it, I’m gonna really be mad.”

Sustainable Schlep

“I carry an extra Baggu [reusable bag]. I feel very prepared for any shopping that I might do during the day.”

What else is inside Lapkus’ Big Bud Press backpack? A Madewell Post wallet; custom Bose headphones; an iPhone in a yellow case; & Other Stories sunglasses; Warby Parker glasses; a Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat concealer; a Rosebud Perfume Co. Tropical Ambrosia lip balm; a Laneige Lip Glowy in peach; a SuperGoop Glow Stick sunscreen; a copy of My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh; a Pinkberry card; massage gift cards; a Madewell gift card; a Dr. Tung’s Smart Floss; a Jao hand sanitizer; a pink Slip eye mask; Clorox wipes; a banana case; SmartStart cereal in a Ziplock bag; Trident gum; a plastic hair trimmer; Ricola lozenges; an Invisibobble; a Shorthand pencil case and Le Pens.