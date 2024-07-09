Law Roach Casually Carries an Hermes Kelly Inside His Birkin Bag

Law Roach just took casual luxury to a whole new level.

In a video uploaded by TikToker @fitsfromthestreets on Friday, July 5, the 45-year-old stylist revealed that carrying one Birkin bag is simply not enough.

“The bag is — you know what the bag is. But the bag got a baby,” Roach said with a laugh, flashing his black crocodile Birkin bag before revealing a smaller green Kelly purse inside.

In addition to his two purses, Roach also wore a navy blue two-piece Prada denim set featuring a button-down short-sleeve shirt and cuffed trousers. He accessorized the look with vintage cowboy boots and an Audemars Piguet watch.

While the concept of wearing a small purse within a larger purse is not entirely unheard of, the price of the purses in question — ranging from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars — is what left fans stunned.

“Casually pulling out a birkin within a birkin is insane,” one social media user commented. Another wrote, “the double purse is insane. and i know it costs more than my car.”

Roach’s love of Birkin bags is nothing new. In an October 2023 interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist, Roach revealed that he first began to fantasize about owning one after watching Sex and the City, and that ever since, buying them has “become a little bit of a habit.”

“I was living in New York at the time, so that was what we all ran home to watch. That kind of started the fantasy of, ‘One day I’ll own one of those.’ You work hard and you save and save.”

Roach went on to recall that after saving up enough money to purchase his first Birkin bag, it was stolen from his home.

“With my first one, the Haut à Courroies, I did not pay my light bill to get it. The first one was the most memorable one, and the most sentimental one of all, because that really came at a point where my life was changing. Unfortunately, I had a break-in in my house,” he told the publication, adding, “I was very heartbroken.”