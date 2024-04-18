Your account
Stylish

Um, Law Roach Wants Zendaya’s Next Style Era to Incorporate ‘Porn’ and ‘Hardcore Sex’ 

By
Law Roach Wants Zendaya Next Style Era to Incorporate Porn
Law Roach is planning a new NSFW style era for Zendaya.

The 27-year-old actress’ longtime “image architect,” Roach, 45, revealed that he’s “dying” to incorporate “porn” and “hardcore sex” into Zendaya’s wardrobe. 

“I would just love to dive into the world of porn and see how I can translate porn and hardcore sex into fashion,” he told Complex at the Challengers premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 16. 

Roach has become known for creating different fashion phases for Zendaya that perfectly complement her film projects. Throughout the Challengers press tour, Zendaya has donned tennis-inspired garments as the movie follows her character Tashi Duncan — a tennis prodigy whose career is cut short by an injury.

Tashi starts coaching, eventually turning her husband (Mike Faist) into a tennis star. When he finds himself on a losing streak, she sets up a challenger event against his former best friend, and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend (Josh O’Connor).

Law Roach Wants Zendaya Next Style Era to Incorporate Porn
Weeks before the Challengers press tour kicked off, Zendaya was busy promoting Dune: Part Two, which saw her step out in a series of sand-inspired ensembles as the film is set in the year 10191 on the desert planet Arrakis. 

She famously donned a literal cyborg suit from Mugler’s fall/winter 1995 couture collection. The one-piece featured robotic armor with clear plastic detailing at her breasts and thighs. (Zendaya took a few photos in the look before changing into a sleek black gown with a cowl neckline.) 

Law Roach Wants Zendaya Next Style Era to Incorporate Porn
Roach gushed about the design to Vogue in February, sharing, “It was a dream to touch it, let alone get approval for her to wear it the way she wore it.”  

He added, “It’s 30 years old, so I had respect for its craftsmanship. Jean-Jacques [Urcan], the guy who actually crafted it with Mr. Mugler, was in our fittings; He helped dress her the night of.” 

Zendaya

Zendaya

