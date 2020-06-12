Coming to her defense! Celebrity manicurist Jenna Hipp Spencer took to social media to stand up for pregnant Lea Michele following accusations from former Glee costars that she created a toxic work environment on set.

On Monday, June 1, cast member Samantha Marie Ware called out Michele on social media after the 33-year-old tweeted about the Black Lives Matter movement and the death of George Floyd.

Ware replied, “LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISION GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET.”

Since then, several more of Michele’s former costars have spoken out about her behavior and/or subtly addressed the drama on social media. That includes Abigail Breslin, Elizabeth Aldrich, Heather Morris and more.

But Spencer, who’s known Michele for “over 10 years,” says she’s “devastated” and “heartbroken” for her client-turned-friend.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday, June 11, the nail pro touched on her close relationship with the actress.

“Lea has an extreme and unique ability to completely accept those who can’t accept themselves,” wrote the Nailing Hollywood Management founder. “She can see past what others can’t forgive, a character quality I’ve always admired.”

She continued, “Lea sends thank you cards every chance she gets and she cares deeply for others. Lea is extremely generous, altruistic and empathetic. She’s real and true and honest. Before our friendship, I was just her manicurist, the girl on the floor who did her nails. But she saw me, she saw my heart, not just the contrast of our social status.”

Spencer went on to explain how Michele’s played a role in her children’s lives. “Lea took Max and Bowie on their first ever hikes,” she wrote. “She held Bowie in her arms and gave him his very first shower. She will be an incredible mama. By her example, she’s challenged me to reach deeper, love stronger and do better.”

“She’s a warrior. She’s a leader. She’s so special,” she concluded. “I love Lea for all she is and all she gives…and so should you.”

Michele issued an Instagram statement addressing the accusations on June 3. “I listened to these criticisms and I am learning and while I am very sorry, I will be better in the future from this experience,” she wrote in the post.

