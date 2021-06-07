Sex positive and photoshop negative! Leah McSweeney was the definition of a golden goddess for her Paper magazine photo shoot, which put her new boobs on full display.

But after realizing that the scar from her breast augmentation and lift, which she received in December 2020, was “accidentally” edited out of the images, the 38-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star had to set the record straight.

“I wanted the non photoshopped boob photo to be published but accidentally the scar from my boob lift was edited out. Here it is in all its glory for the sake of transparency. Sorry for clogging your feed today,” she captioned her Monday, June 7 Instagram post, sharing an unedited version of a picture she posted earlier in the day.

While the Married to the Mob founder’s metallic gold jumpsuit, matching nipple pasty and massive Dior necklace take center stage in the picture, the lollipop scar from her previous plastic surgery is clearly visible.

McSweeney’s “transparency” didn’t go unnoticed or under appreciated. In fact, former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder even jumped into the comments section. “Gorge. I have the same scars and love seeing women embrace them,” she wrote. Summer House star Hannah Berner also said, “Iconic.”

The realness resonated with fans just the same. “Thank you for posting this! It was honestly one of the first things I zoomed in on the original post to see how well it healed. You’re awesome I should have known you’d post this too. Thank you!! Love you, you look great,” a follower added.

Another chimed in: “That’s brilliant! I had a double mastectomy with implants and seeing beautiful gals with their scars like mine helps.”

McSweeney has made a habit of being upfront about her plastic surgery, sharing her recovery process via Instagram last year.

“As I lay here for days recovering from my Xmas boob lift and augmentation (yes it’s a skims velour suit and it feels like heaven) all I can wonder is how the f the kardashians find time to recover from all their work,” she captioned her post. “The other thing is … I can’t wait to show off the new and improved girls.”

Prior to getting her augmentation and lift, the Happy Place Brand founder also received cosmetic surgery on her nose in September 2020.

“People are DMing me like crazy inquiring why I have black eyes and asking if I got a nose just, asking if I got beat up … I am not trying to hid anything from anybody. I got a rhinoplasty and a septoplasty. I could not be happier,” she shared via Instagram Stories at the time.

She continued: “I’ve been wanting one for so freaking long and now I can also breathe, which is great.”