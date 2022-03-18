Insanely extra! Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to show up to a casual pool day get together in full glam and gold jewels. But Leah Remini isn’t about to let the 52-year-old beauty boss’ over-the-top swim style fly under the radar.

The 51-year-old Saved by the Bell star took to TikTok on Thursday, March 17, to hilariously troll her BFF. “So Jen asked me to meet her by the pool, right? Here’s me, normal,” she said, turning the camera to show off her makeup-free skin and baseball hat.

While her laidback look was perfectly appropriate for the occasion, the Marry Me star went above and beyond. Sure, she was just rocking a red bikini — but her accessory game was seriously over the top.

She paired her swimsuit with a printed headscarf, sunglasses, bangles galore and stunning gold earrings.

“Look at this one! Headwrap! Jewelry! Can you be ugly once? Just be normal once! You’re such a jerk-off!” Remini joked as Lopez laughed in the background.

It didn’t take long before fans of the friends jumped into the comments section to obsess over the duo’s fabulous bond. “I love your friendship. I’m a huge fan of you and J. Lo,” a person commented, while another added, “NGL, their friendship is so freaking authentic. Like you know, hands down, they’ll both punch a dude too close to you at the club.”

Others were more concerned with Lopez’s insanely extra outfit. “Lmao there’s always that friend making ya look bad lol luv it,” a user wrote, while someone else said, “She’s that friend that tells everyone to dress casual and then show up in that Versace gown.”

The J. Lo Beauty founder is always serving up fabulous fashion looks. In a 2019 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she revealed that her upbringing in the Bronx played a major role in her present day fashion.

“I had this very urban kind of upbringing with break dancing in the ‘80s, Adidas and hoops. That street Bronx style is still very much part of my style,” she said. “I also grew up on musicals and looking at all these glamorous movie stars. That was also very much part of what I aspired to be style-wise.”

She continued: “As I started developing, I realized that those were the things that I liked. It was either very street or very glamorous. Glamorous and kind of sensual. that became who I was.”

