Stylish

Leighton Meester Is the Picture of Christmas in Red Flower Dress at Amazon’s Winter Wonderland Party 

By
Feature Leighton Meester in Red
Leighton Meester Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas thanks to Leighton Meester.

The 37-year-old actress looked radiant in a plunging red gown at the Amazon Freevee and Prime Video Winter Wonderland holiday party in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 13. 

The silky floor-length number hugged Meester’s figure and featured a protruding flower at the bodice. Meester complemented the crimson design with a rosy lip and a bright white clutch, which provided contrast. 

Red is having a major moment among celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Sydney Sweeney, Angela Bassett and more. Designer and The Real Housewives of New York City star Jenna Lyons exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that the shade is “easy” and “nice” and “definitely” the color of the season

Meester wore her hair in a delicate updo and further accessorized with dainty dangling earrings. She topped her look off with black sandal heels. 

Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing Red kendall jenner sydney sweeney angela bassett

On the red carpet, the Gossip Girl alum posed solo and with her EXmas costar Robbie Amell. The actor, 35, wore a white sweater, dark pants and sneakers. 

Leighton Meester in Red Robbie Amell
Leighton Meester and Robbie Amell Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

EXmas, which is streaming now on Prime Video after premiering on the platform on November 17, follows Amell’s Graham Stroop as he surprises his family at Christmas only to find that his ex-fiancée, Ali Moyer (Meester), is already there celebrating with his parents and siblings. The film also stars Michael Hitchcock and Kathryn Greenwood

Us caught up with Meester at the Amazon soirée, where she opened up about her real-life romance with husband Adam Brody and how they maintain a healthy marriage.

“I don’t think there’s any kind of secret. I think it’s individual,” Meester exclusively told Us. “In our case, I think we get along. We like each other a lot.”

Style File Update best dressed about last night

The actress, who shares daughter Arlo, 8, and a son, 3, with Brody, 43, noted that prioritizing her kids is important as well. “[We’re excited about] just kind of slowing down and spending time with them,” she said when asked about her and Brody’s holiday plans. 

“My daughter loves baking, so we’re probably going to bake. She’s getting big enough to really know how to do it. Doing that and probably staying home and being cozy and watching Christmas movies.”

Meester and Brody started dating in 2013 and got married one year later in an intimate ceremony in Northern California.

