If you’ve ever wanted to raid Jenna Lyons’ closet, now’s your chance: The fashion designer is parting ways with some of her most beloved luxury handbags.

Lyons, 55, is offering up select pieces from her wardrobe in partnership with eBay’s new Luxe Line, a mobile consignment concierge that provides a physical place for people to sell their designer goods and shop for new ones. (The bus will be making stops throughout Los Angeles and Las Vegas starting on Wednesday, December 13.)

Lyons’ contributions include a red leather Celine bag, a black Louis Vuitton duffle and a Miu Miu purse, making Us question why the Real Housewives of New York City star would even want to say goodbye to such good items in the first place.

“I have been an eBay user since the inception, and when I first moved to New York, I didn’t really have a lot of money. I found myself searching for vintage furniture chairs online — that I still own — as well as some pieces from Marc Jacobs’ first collection that I absolutely loved but couldn’t afford when they first came out. I was able to get them years later thanks to eBay and thanks to someone else who was done with them,” Lyons exclusively told Us Weekly.

Lyons shared that she wants to provide that same experience to someone else, adding, “I have a lot of things now, and as I’ve collected other things, later in life, I realize I needed to let some items go and give them a second life with someone else. Plus, the fact that the proceeds of these bags go to charity is a good thing.”

Lyons asserted, however, that it “wasn’t easy” to let go of her precious pieces. “I gave up some things that I really love and that I used and had a real connection to. … It’s the holiday season and there’s so much going on in the world, it’s just a nice opportunity to combine and give back,” she told Us.

The TV personality also assured that all the bags from her — and ones donated by others for the Luxe Line collection — have been authenticated. Shoppers who are worried about scams can find solace in the fact that they are buying directly from eBay and not individual people. “This is a great way for people to have some level of trust, especially if it’s their first time buying a designer bag. These bags have been authenticated and eBay is a bonafide seller, which is something to always look out for.”

In addition to filling up our Christmas wish lists with her eBay project, Lyons gave Us holiday-inspired fashion advice.

“Red is definitely the color,” Lyons gushed. “It’s easy and nice. It’s funny because I’ve been wearing a lot of red recently.”

According to Lyons, the lively hue instantly improves her mood. “When you look at a picture of yourself wearing red, the picture is brighter. I used to have a pink desk because I felt I looked better sitting on it. Red is a very beautifying trend that works,” she continued.

Lyons joked that the only time red doesn’t work is when it’s on those “crazy gigantic” MSCHF boots.

Earlier this year, stars including Diplo, Victoria Beckham, Janelle Monae and Lil Wayne painted the town red in the cartoon-like footwear by the streetwear brand. (MSCHF cofounder Daniel Greenberg opened up about the design in February, telling Highsnobiety that the boots are actually sneakers and a “realization of a specific sort of cartoonish abstraction of a shoe.”)

Lyons, meanwhile, isn’t a fan.

“I was walking behind someone wearing them, and they kept tripping over themselves,” she told Us. “Like, this is not working. You absolutely shouldn’t [buy them]. I’d say oversized, poofy shoes [are out in 2024]. They need to go.”