Lena Dunham chose comfort at the 2023 Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday, October 17.

After posing for photos on the red carpet at the London soirée, Dunham, 37, ditched her towering black platform heels. In snaps from the event, Dunham could be seen wearing only socks while inside the venue. She was also spotted leaving the party without shoes.

Dunham had paired the footwear with a strapless yellow gold dress that was equipped with a massive black bow at the back. The Girls alum accessorized with dangling metallic earrings and wore her brunette mane in a shaggy but chic updo that was finished with face-framing tendrils.

For glam, U.K. makeup artist Rachel Singer Clark created a delicate beat. She prepped Dunham’s face with skincare from Augustinus Bader before going in with makeup from Victoria Beckham Beauty — specifically the Satin Kajal Liner, which “lasts all night,” according to Clark. The result was warm bronze eyes, wispy lashes, rosy cheeks and a soft pink lip.

Dunham wasn’t the only star to light up the Glamour Women of the Year Awards red carpet. Other attendees included Ariana DeBose, America Ferrera and Halle Bailey — who were all honored during the ceremony.

Bailey, 23, looked like a walking bouquet in a velvet mini dress that was finished with a protruding floral skirt by Nicole + Felicia Couture. The Little Mermaid actress paired the frock with open-toe platform heels, dangling diamond earrings and a bold red lip.

Ferrera, 39, for her part, looked dainty in an ivory dress that was designed with billowing off-the-shoulder sleeves. She gave the look some contrast with black platform shoes. DeBose, 32, meanwhile, brought the drama in a figure-flattering black dress that featured a sparkly design at the bodice.

Bailey received the Game-Changer of the Year Award after “catapulting” into the spotlight with her portrayal of Disney princess Ariel. “It’s been an adjustment to live my life under the scrutiny of that spotlight,” she told Glamour. “But, in the age of social media, in some way, we all live under that same scrutiny. … So, here’s my honest advice. Turn it off when you need to find inner peace.”

Ferrera was the recipient of the Global Honouree & U.K. Impact Award and DeBose won the Game-Changing Performer of the Year Award.

Glamour’s list also features Millie Bobby Brown, Lily Allen and Hannah Waddingham.