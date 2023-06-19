Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A beauty in black and white! Leslie Mann radiated classic beauty as she posed for photos at the Kit Kat Club in London, UK on Thursday, June 15. She and husband Judd Apatow attended the Cabaret gala night in support of their daughter, Maude Apatow, who is starring as Sally Bowles in the famous musical.

The This Is 40 actress wore high-rise black trousers with white polka dots to the event, adding on a strapless black top and accenting her look with layers of gold necklaces and a quilted white purse. The best part of this outfit is that we can channel it without breaking the bank!

Get the Tronjori High-Waist Palazzo Trousers (originally $40) for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

When we saw Mann’s pants, we immediately thought of these super popular Tronjori trousers on Amazon. They come in many different colors and patterns, and luckily, one of the options is black with white polka dots! Like Mann’s, they also have a wide leg, flowy fit and a high-rise silhouette.

As Mann demonstrated, pairing these pants with a black top and your favorite jewelry is a very easy way to create an elegant look. But don’t be afraid to play around with them! Try your pair with a cropped cardigan or an off-the-shoulder blouse. Any color works, in case you want to add a pop!

