Just in time for National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, September 25, Levi’s has announced it is teaming up with the nonpartisan nonprofit Rock the Vote on a multi-faceted voter turnout campaign devoted to getting people to the polls in November. With the 2018 midterm election just weeks away, Levi’s has released a powerful new TV ad (Aretha Franklin is involved!) and vintage-inspired t-shirts to get the word out.

“Levi’s is all about authentic self-expression. And there is no purer form of self-expression than voting,” Levi’s chief marketing officer Jen Sey said in a statement. “It is the ultimate use of one’s voice, one’s freedom. And we felt it was imperative to remind Americans this fall to use that right, to not ever take it for granted.”

Sofia Vergara Stars in Stella McCartney Lingerie’s 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

In the 30-second spot set to Franklin’s hit song “Think,” voters around the globe (some clad in their trusty Levi’s denim, of course) are seen going to polling places to cast their ballots. It ends with a simple message: “It’s your voice. It’s your vote.”

To fashionably spread the word, the iconic American brand is selling limited-edition Vote tees on its website and in select stores around the U.S. as part of the Rock the Vote partnership.

Ashley Graham Curated a Sexy Size Inclusive Line of Clothing and Accessories for PrettyLittleThing

Levi’s will not profit off the sale of the $25 white crew-neck style that is available in both mens and women’s sizing. The simple design is emblazoned with the word “Vote” sandwiched between a red and blue stripe on the front.

Paris Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2019: See All the Celeb Front Row and Street Style Fashion

Voter registration stations will also be set up in various Levi’s stores to further boost awareness ahead of Election Day on November 6!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!