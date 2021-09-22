Hear Us out: You blow out your hair all nice and voluminous only to have it all fall flat moments later. Loads of texturizing spray can help, sure. But then your mane feels like a crunchy, gross mess in desperate need of a wash.

That’s how the story goes for most, but hairstylist Bryce Scarlett, who works with Lily Aldridge, Hailey Bieber, Margot Robbie and more stars, just served up a texture building hack that is sure to shake up your styling routine.

Instead of reaching for a texturizing spray, grab a dry shampoo, like the Moroccan Oil Dry Shampoo, and coat clean hair. “If you’re doing your hair and you want to wear it for a few days, use dry shampoo to get texture as opposed to dry texture spray, your blowout is going to last longer,” Scarlett explained. “There’s no crispiness to dry shampoo, it’s just powder.”

He added: “Especially if you have fine hair, it soaks all the oil up and creates a kind of thickness.”

While dry shampoo is a great volume-boosting substitute, Scarlett says that using it in tandem with a texturizing spray is how he likes to get some of his client’s red carpet ready. “I like the combination of the two, the texture that they build,” he told Stylish, noting that while dry texture spray “gives you that kind of grit” that is key at the root, the powder of a dry shampoo “gives you volume.”

That in mind, make sure to save your texture spray for use after hot tools. “I would always do after just because it [the spray] makes the hair a little harder to make clean sections and you want to make sure that when you’re waving your hair it’s always smooth,” he added.

If you’re looking to master the loose beachy wave that’s become somewhat synonymous with Scarlett’s client list (read: Aldridge at the Met Gala), you’re going to want to reach for some handy dandy hot tools.

“I did the whole head with twisted curling iron waves and then I did flat iron waves just around her face,” he explained about the model’s Met look. “I get that width and volume in the back, but this part [the front] stays really sculpted and tighter on the eyes.”

To keep the flat iron waves “flat” and “sculpted,” just feed a flat section of hair into the flat iron and tap a bit of heat into each bend.