Lily Collins dripped in gold at the Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 premiere.

Collins, 35, slayed in a gold Schiaparelli gown while attending the Emily in Paris premiere in Rome on Tuesday, September 10. Her frock featured chunky chain straps, a plunging neckline and a fitted, ribbed silhouette. Collins, who plays Emily Cooper in the Netflix series, elevated her look with a number of stacked gold bangle bracelets, an emerald-cut diamond ring and bronze velvet peep-toe pumps featuring a bedazzled heel.

Collins parted her brunette bob down the middle and wore her mane down and straightened. Her makeup consisted of soft brown eyeshadow, mascara, foundation, manicured eyebrows, rosy cheeks and pink lips.

At the premiere, Collins held hands and posed with costar Ashley Park, who plays Mindy Chen. Park, 33, stunned in a beaded black fringe dress equipped with a sheer skirt, a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps.

Related: From ‘The Blind Side’ to ‘Emily in Paris,’ Relive Lily Collins’ Dramatic Fashion Evolution Through the Years Bonjour belle! Lily Collins is one of the most buzzed-about stars of the moment — and while her on-screen work is undoubtedly fabulous, so is her red carpet style sense! That Red Dress! The Green Trench! The Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion Moments From ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2 The actress first stepped — er, crawled — […]

Park accessorized with matching fringe gloves, a silver choker and chrome hoop earrings. For glam, Park sported wispy eyelashes, silver eyeshadow, bronzed cheeks and glossy lips. Her brunette hair was parted to the side and styled in a half-up, half-down coiffure.

On Wednesday, September 11, Collins took to Instagram to gush about her look. “Feeling statuesque at last night’s Roman premiere. Courtesy of THE Lizzie McGuire: this is what dreams are made of,” she captioned the post.

While in Rome, Collins has slayed a number of golden looks, including a black leather outfit complete with shining accents.

Related: Oh La La! 'Emily In Paris' Season 4 Returns So Soon Emily in Paris raised the bar with its season 3 finale — and now fans want to know what happens next. During the dramatic conclusion, which aired in December 2022, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille (Camille Razat) break up at the altar due to his feelings for Emily (Lily Collins). After Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) catches […]

Her look featured a quilted long sleeve top with a gold keyhole on her chest and a matching miniskirt.

“An ode to the Aventine keyhole,” she captioned a social media pic of her outfit, referencing a keyhole that tourists can look through in Aventine for a perfect view of St. Peter’s Basilica. “When in Rome.”

Fans can watch Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 on Netflix Thursday, September 12.