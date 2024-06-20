Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard Is Raising Money for Charity by Selling Her 3 Wedding Dresses

By
Lindsay Hubbard Sells Her Bridal Gowns to KlinefeldAgain
Lindsay Hubbard. Kleinfeld Bridal/KleinfeldAgain.com

Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard is saying goodbye to her wedding gowns.

Hubbard, 37, partnered with KleinfeldAgain to sell the three wedding dresses that she was going to wear at her nuptials to ex Carl Radke before he called off their engagement in August 2023.

“I bought my wedding dresses out of love, and they should still be given the chance to help someone celebrate the ultimate milestone of love,” Hubbard said at the launch party on Monday, June 17, noting that the profits will be donated to The Chick Mission, an organization that helps cancer patients. “They are truly such beautiful gowns, and although my situation changed, the dresses still deserve a second, well-deserving home for someone special.”

She continued: “Being able to turn an unfortunate situation into a positive one, warms my heart and feels like a true win at the end.”

Summer House Star Lindsay Hubbards Dating History

Related: Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard’s Dating History: Costars, Bravo Crossovers

At the event, Hubbard posed with all of her dresses. The first featured a one-shoulder neckline, a fitted skirt and a dainty belt. The second was a sequin design complete with long sleeves, a sheer corset and dainty train. Hubbard is also giving away a plunging gown featuring puffy sleeves and a mermaid skirt.

Lindsay Hubbard Sells Her Bridal Gowns to KlinefeldAgain
Kleinfeld Bridal/KleinfeldAgain.com

Hubbard’s gowns are available for purchase on Thursday, June 20, at KleinfeldAgain.com.

Lounge in Linen for Less With This Button Up That’s Now 69% Off!

Deal of the Day

Lounge in Linen for Less With This Button Up That’s Now 69% Off! View Deal

The TV personality also took to Instagram to share her excitement about her partnership with KleinfeldAgain. “I may not have made it down the aisle, but at least my wedding dresses will! 😉,” she captioned a snap of her with the dresses. “I’m excited to partner with @KleinfeldBridal to officially launch @KleinfeldAgain, a bridal marketplace created to buy and resell gently loved or unworn wedding dresses (like mine).”

Summer House s Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke s Wedding Was Set for November What They Said Before Split 380

Related: What Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Said About Their Wedding Before Split

Hubbard continued, sharing that giving away the dresses was the “final step” of her “healing journey.”

“One day, I know I’ll be back with my #Kleinfeld family again when the time is right!”

In this article

‘Winter House’ Trailer Teases Austen’s Love Triangle With Ciara and Lindsay, Kyle Flirting and New Bravo Stars

Lindsay Hubbard
Summer House Bio

Summer House

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!