Lisa Ann Walter is sharing her 2024 Emmys red carpet beauty routine.

The Abbott Elementary star, 61, took Us Weekly behind the scenes to get ready with her for TV’s biggest night of the year. The beloved sitcom, which was created by Quinta Brunson, was up for six awards during the Sunday, September 15, broadcast, including Best Comedy Series, Best Directing for a Comedy Series and Best Writing for a Comedy Series. Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James also scored individual acting nods.

Walter stunned in an off-the-shoulder lime green and off-white Gaby Charbachy couture gown from the designer’s SS24 collection, accessorizing with a matching Tyler Ellis clutch. The vibrant green color of the Parent Trap alum’s curve-hugging dress – which also featured a high leg slit – accented her fiery red locks perfectly.

Now, Walter — who portrays Melissa Schemmenti — is sharing all her getting ready secrets with Us: from the days before the big day to hours before hitting the red carpet. Keep reading to get the scoop about her award-winning look.

Can you tell Us the timeline of the major stages of getting ready?

Wednesday, September 11: Hair color.

Thursday, September 12: Pedicure and spray tan.

Sunday, September 15:

12 p.m.: Started makeup.

12:30 p.m.: Started hair.

1:30 p.m.: Started getting dressed.

2:00 p.m.: I had some photos taken before heading to the car.

How would you describe your look and what were you going for?

Roman goddess!

Was your look inspired by something specific?

The dress! Once we saw the dress, we came up with the look.

Would [your Abbott Elementary character] Melissa Schemmenti have this in her closet or wear this?

No. Never. She would say “How much?! It’s not even leather!”

How is this the same or different from how you normally have your hair styled?

If I am running around doing errands, I might have an updo, like a ponytail or topknot. But normally, I don’t have a curly wiglet – or what I call “additional guest star hair. ”

How is this the same or different from how you normally do your makeup?

It’s a little more lash and liner and a poutier lip line. My makeup artist is from Abbott Elementary, so it is an amped-up version of what I do on the show.

Does getting glam have any transformative effect on you? If so, in what way?

I think it is internal. I could be in a fancy dress or a pair of jeans that my ass looks good in. You look better if you feel good in your outfit. I really love this gown, and I think it shows.

If you’re wearing heels, how long will you have them on before you slip into something more comfortable?

I would change into sneakers in the middle of the show if I could. It’s like being at a wedding – the second you are close to the car, you take the heels off.

Are there any glam tricks you’ve learned from your time in the industry and on sets that you’re using today?

Touche Èclat. It’s a YSL under eye brightener. I learned about it when I first did Hollywood Squares in 1999. Whoopi Goldberg’s makeup artist told me about it. You can keep layering it but it never gets creasy, and it’s got tiny reflective pieces so it totally fixes under eye bags. There have been many knockoffs, but none as good and I’ve used it ever since.

Anything fun or surprising in your bag?

Lidocaine strips, for under your feet.

Reporting by Grace Riley