No, we’re still not over all the flawless beauty looks witnessed at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

Sure, over-the-top glam is always appreciated, but this time, subtle and approachable hair and makeup dominated the red carpet on Sunday, September 15, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Take, for instance, first-time Emmy winner Anna Sawai, who had Us swooning with her simple yet impeccable bun that featured a fresh and modern middle part. The Shōgun star’s eye and lip makeup were kept to a minimum, with the emphasis remaining on her luminous skin and memorable Vera Wang gown.

Jennifer Aniston, dressed in a bejeweled Oscar de la Renta design, was another star to don fabulous-yet-laid-back glam, courtesy of her longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan who kept the star’s ’do easygoing and looking “California sleek” courtesy of LolaVie products, of course. Fellow red carpet stunners who rocked classic blowouts (a big trend seen throughout the night) were Padma Lakshmi and Sofia Vergara.

Bobs that were straight, curled or waved had a moment too (shout-out to Saoirse Ronan, Kristen Wiig, Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash-Betts!) — and possibly have Us inspired to chop some inches off this season. When it came to lips, nudes were very much in, but Viola Davis and Ella Purnell reminded us that a fierce red or berry lip will never go out of style.

Scroll on to delight in our favorite beauty looks from the night!