The ‘Abbott Elementary’ Cast Schools Us in Style on the 2024 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

Getty Images (2)

The Abbott Elementary cast can surely school Us in a variety of topics, and red carpet fashion is clearly one.

Show creator and star Quinta Brunson and her costars — including Chris Perfetti — stole the show at the 2024 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 15. Brunson, 34, rocked a figure-hugging black gown while Perfetti, 35, paired a flowy white top with black pants while posing for photos.

Abbott Elementary is up for six trophies at the awards show, including Best Comedy Series, Best Directing for a Comedy Series and Best Writing for a Comedy Series. Brunson, Williams, Ralph and Janelle James also scored individual acting nods.

The first three seasons of Abbott Elementary have been a rousing success with both critics and fans alike. Season 4 premieres on ABC in October, but all plot lines were guarded closely before filming.

“Quinta plays it so close to the chest,” costar Lisa Ann Walter exclusively told Us Weekly in July. “Every once in a while she’ll come up, like, when we’re at a For Your Consideration event [to say], ‘You are gonna be so excited about this story line for your character. Oh wait, I’m not gonna tell.’”

Keep scrolling to see the Abbott Elementary cast’s best Emmys looks:

