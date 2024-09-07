According to Lisa Barlow, wearing fur — the real thing, not faux — will never go out of style.

“I’m always a fur girl,” Barlow, 49, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Daily Front Row’s 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards on Friday, September 6. “I know it’s so controversial, but I love wearing fur.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star frequently steps out in Utah and on red carpets alike in a stylish fur jacket. The trend, however, has been condemned by many animal rights activists, claiming that raising animals for the sole purpose of making fashion out of pelts is inhumane.

Barlow, however, points out that wearing fur is coming “back [into]” fashion.

“I think if you really do your homework, you’ll see if they’re made sustainably,” she told Us at the New York City event. “It’s, like, major for you to wear that as opposed to faux fur.”

As for what she pairs with her fur, Barlow stressed to Us that she loves a “low-waisted skinny jean” and “a great blazer.”

“I still like going back to the ‘90s for inspiration, especially to Chanel and Versace to see what they were doing and, like, re-replicate that now,” Barlow gushed.

The jeans, however, must be fitted, as opposed to a wider cut.

“I’m just over [wide-leg jeans]. I know they came back in, but I’m so over them already,” Barlow said. “[Also,] I love that black and white [colors] came back in. When I first started college, I wore a pair of black-and-white striped dress pants to BYU, and everybody was like, ‘What is she wearing?’ I didn’t have Wranglers or Ropers.”

Skinny jeans still hold Barlow’s top spot among trends.

“I mean, if you have a good set of hips and a flat stomach, they’re your best friend,” Barlow added.

The Fashion Media Awards, which were held at NYC’s famed Rainbow Room, kickstarted New York Fashion Week.

“I love Fashion Week. I get to come home, which is so nice for me,” Barlow gushed to Us. “I [was] born and raised in New York, so it’s always exciting to be home. I’m looking forward to the LaQuan Smith show, [but] there’s so many great shows happening this season I’m so excited about.”

With reporting by Antonio Ferme