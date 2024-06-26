Lisa Rinna is keeping Us on our toes with her frequent hair changes.

Rinna, 60, showed off an icy makeover while attending the Balenciaga haute couture fall/winter 2025 show on Wednesday, June 26, during Paris Fashion Week. Her previous brunette bob was dyed platinum blonde and parted to the side. She slicked her locks down and completed the ‘do with flipped up ends.

Rinna paired her new look with a leopard print fur coat — despite the steamy weather in Paris — and a black ensemble complete with a mock-neck top and fitted bottoms.

Rinna previously rocked a bouncy brunette blowout at the Stephane Rolland haute couture show on Tuesday, June 25. For the show, she swept her chin-length locks over her forehead, giving her bob a voluminous look.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star completed her look with a plunging gown featuring a black ruffled neckline, a bedazzled pendant at her waist and an off-white pleated floor-length skirt. She accessorized with black sunglasses and glossy lips.

Rinna also stunned Us with blunt bangs in May at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala in Los Angeles. For the event, she rocked a faux fringe that was cut slightly above her eyebrows. The rest of her chocolate brown strands were worn straightened.

That night, Rinna put on a leggy display in a blazer bodysuit complete with a floor-length train.

Through the years, Rinna has experimented with a number of hairstyles. In December 2023, she ditched her brunette hair and debuted black strands at the 2023 Fashion Awards in Los Angeles. She styled her tresses in a spiky updo and added even more edge to her ensemble with a pointy Chet Lo dress.

When asked if she liked her wild look on the red carpet, Rinna exclaimed, “F—k yes.”