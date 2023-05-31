Lisa Rinna has an ex to thank for signature spiky pixie cut. The TV personality revealed that she first got the look after a breakup.

“I was taking an acting class and I had just broken up with a boyfriend,” Rinna, 59, explained in a recent interview with ES Magazine. “Someone sitting next to me had just cut their hair off and I thought, ‘Oh my God, that’s the coolest thing I’ve ever seen.’ I asked who cut her hair and [the stylist] came to my apartment.”

She continued: “It was just one of those moments after a breakup where you change your look, and I guess I never really went back. It just worked.”

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also opened up about the story behind her plump lips. “It was an absolutely stupid spur of the moment thing with my girlfriend,” Rinna told the publication. “The movie Beaches had come out and Barbara Hershey had her lips done with collagen. That’s how it happened.”

Rinna has since turned the impulsive decision into a lucrative business. The Melrose Place alum launched Lisa Rinna Beauty in November 2020, offering a number of lip products.

In March 2022, Rinna opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about the line, specifically her Larger Than Life Lip Plumper. “I put this on top of the regular gloss and the lipstick and the line liner, or you can wear it alone,” she explained.

The Bravo alum continued: “Or, you can wear it just over the lipstick or mix the two glosses together [because] it’s thin enough. I mean, I’ve got everything on … More is more, that’s my motto.”

The plumper is packed with peptides, collagen and hyaluronic acid — and the Days of Our Lives actress couldn’t be more proud. “It doesn’t make you feel like you have a lip plumper on and I love that,” Rinna explained. “I want it to feel good on your lips — and I think we were able to do that.”

The California native told Us that she considers herself a “lip pioneer” because “I was one of the first ones to do it and enhance my lips back in ’87.”

She added: “I think in the beginning, it was frowned upon. Now, it’s accepted and everyone does it. You point out someone to me that has not augmented their lips in Hollywood and I will pay you money. It doesn’t exist, right?”