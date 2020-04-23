When it comes to doing your own highlights, a professional stylist will likely tell you, “don’t try this at home.” But Lisa Rinna just couldn’t resist DIY-lightening her hair while quarantining amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Days of Our Lives alum is known for her short, shaggy brown locks, choppy bangs and sunny blonde highlights.

On Tuesday, April 21, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star documented the process of highlighting her hair at home for her 2.3 million followers on her Instagram Story.

The 56-year-old shared snaps of herself blow-drying her foils, which were layered throughout her hair. As a text overlay on the photo, she wrote, “DIY 😬.”

But as nervous as the reality star was, the finished result wasn’t disastrous. “I think I did… not a horribly bad job on my highlights,” Lisa told her followers while showing them how they turned out.

Even though Rinna did the work, she turned to a fellow RHOBH star for a primer beforehand. The mom of two enlisted the help of hair dye expert Kyle Richards for tips on how to get the job done efficiently.

Richards advised her costar to purchase “foil and my Schwarzkopf highlighter,” before trying her hand at the DIY highlights. “Thank you, Kyle, for this tip,” said Rinna.

The socialite is a hair-dyeing pro because she’s been mastering her technique for years. In an Instagram Story post in March, the Life Is Not a Reality Show author told her 2.8 million Instagram followers that she started getting grays when she was 25.

In the Instagram video, she touched up her roots on camera with Clairol Root Touch Up ($8) before giving herself a blow-out that made her look like she was fresh out of the salon.

As many salons remain closed nationwide due to the coronavirus outbreak, stars have been experimenting with at-home hair changes — some of which have been more successful than others.

One of the latest DIY hair-dye stories gone-wrong comes from Eva Amurri’s ex-husband Kyle Martino. The actress attempted to help the soccer star transform his hair from gray to blonde, but the result was a fiery red shade that he deemed an “epic fail.”

