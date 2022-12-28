She got it from her daughter! Lizzo gave her mom the cutest makeover.

The “Truth Hurts” singer, 34, took on the viral “Turning My Mom Into Me” TikTok trend, which sees parents model their kids’ clothes as a remix of Skee-Lo’s “I Wish” plays in the background.

In the clip, which was posted via the social media platform on Tuesday, December 27, Lizzo’s mom Shari is first seen rocking a blue Champion T-shirt, a pair of matching sweatpants and gray sneakers. The video then cuts to show Shari — now a version of Lizzo — in a cozy red jumpsuit, which is of course from the Grammy winner’s label, Yitty. Making the transformation even more fitting, Shari sported gold hoops, a bold red lip and Lizzo’s signature space bun hairstyle. On her feet, she donned a pair of fuzzy black slippers.

“Young gravy,” Lizzo captioned the post, adding: “Before y’all ask issa @Yitty onesie.”

In a follow-up video, the “Juice” artist joined Shari as they both danced and showcased their comfortable holiday attire. Lizzo, for her part, wore a white lounge dress underneath a soft robe. “My momma look better than me,” the Michigan native wrote alongside the post, prompting excited reactions from fans.

“So, what you’re telling me from this video is that your mom doesn’t age … Ohhh ok cool,” one fan commented underneath the visual. “She’s probably like 29, right? You guys are so cute!!” a second follower wrote. A third added: “A queen who raised another queen!”

Lizzo is an active TikTok user, consistently sharing moments of her life online for fans.

Earlier this month, the “Good as Hell” singer took to the video-hosting service to debut her trendy wolf haircut. In the December 20 post, Lizzo’s brunette mane is seen with bouncy curls, face-framing layers and delicate curtain bangs. The wolf cut is a modern and flirty take on a mullet as it lengthens one’s mane with voluminous — but choppy — ends.

In addition to Lizzo, the style has been worn by Miley Cyrus, Kaia Gerber, Doja Cat, Debby Ryan and Jenna Ortega. The Wednesday star, 20, debuted her take on the craze via Instagram on Saturday, December 17. Ortega, who is most known for her signature shoulder-length crown, unveiled a spike lob that stopped just below her chin.

Lizzo unveiled another hair makeover in October for Halloween. The hitmaker transformed into Marge Simpson for the spooky holiday, rocking yellow body paint and all.

The People’s Choice Award winner donned a towering blue wig filled with tight coils just like Marge’s famous ‘do in a series of TikTok videos posted on October 30. Lizzo complemented the fuzzy afro with a sparkly green dress and the animated character’s signature red beaded necklace. She completed her look with red pumps and dramatic eyelash extensions.