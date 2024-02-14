Lori Harvey is a romantic sight to see.

Harvey, 27, showed off her Valentine’s Day look via Instagram on Wednesday, February 14. Her chic dress featured short sleeves, a mock neck and a fur top and hem. The bodice of her frock was finished with a black fabric that perfectly sculpted her figure. Harvey teamed her ensemble with sheer black tights, diamond stud earrings and a dainty bracelet. She added a pop of color with olive green heels and a royal blue clutch.

For glam, Harvey rocked smokey eyeshadow, black eyeliner, filled-in eyebrows, rosy cheeks and glossy lips. Her brunette hair was twisted into a messy — but chic — updo with her face framing pieces left out and curled.

“Happy Lover’s Day ❤️‍🔥,” she captioned the series of snaps. Celebrity friends and fans were quick to compliment the model on her fabulous look.

“Happy vday lolo,” singer JT wrote, as influencer Tiana W added heart eye emojis.

Although it’s unclear if Harvey is going on a date to celebrate Valentine’s Day, she’s been single since announcing her split with ex-boyfriend Damson Idris in November 2023. “We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication,” the pair told The Hollywood Reporter in a joint statement. “We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

She was previously linked to Michael B. Jordan from November 2020 to June 2022.

When Harvey isn’t showing off her trendy and timeless style, she’s modeling swimsuits from her brand, Yevrah Swim, which she launched with Revolve in August 2023.

In January, Harvey rocked her line while modeling for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 2024 rookie issue, which will launch in May.

For the photo shoot, she looked sleek in the brand’s Ibiza Wrap Bikini Top, which featured a chrome purple halter design, and the chrome purple halter top and string bottoms. Harvey posed on a boat in Mexico while donning gold jewelry, wet hair and soft glam.

“It was definitely a dream come true,” she gushed to SI Swim in a January interview about the photoshoot. “I would say the three words that I would use to describe it would be manifested, surreal and perfection because it was literally a moment that I manifested. It was a very surreal moment for me, and the entire shoot was just perfection from top to bottom … it was just magical.”