Lori Harvey just achieved an exciting new milestone in her career.

Harvey, 27, will be featured as a rookie in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 2024 issue. This year’s magazine — which will hit newsstands in May — is the publication’s 60th anniversary issue.

Not only will Harvey be featured in the magazine, but she will also be modeling swimwear from her line, Yevrah Swim, which she launched with Revolve in August 2023.

During the photoshoot, Harvey modeled her brand’s Ibiza Wrap Bikini Top ($59) and matching Ibiza Wrap Bikini Bottom ($63).

“It was definitely a dream come true,” Harvey told SI Swim in an interview published on Wednesday, January 31, about the photoshoot. “I would say the three words that I would use to describe it would be manifested, surreal and perfection because it was literally a moment that I manifested. It was a very surreal moment for me, and the entire shoot was just perfection from top to bottom … [and] once I got on set, it was just magical.”

Besides wearing pieces from Yevrah Swim, Harvey also modeled a silver Dolce & Gabbana bikini and a blue GCDS two-piece suit.

Harvey doesn’t just want to be a pretty face; she also has an important message to share about body inclusivity and positivity, which she says is the ethos of Yevrah Swim.

“I created this brand from the ground up by myself, I designed everything myself, I picked the fabric, I picked the colorway,” Harvey told SI Swim in the same interview. “I’m all about body positivity and inclusion, and I really wanted that to translate when I was creating the brand.”

In addition to Yevrah Swim, Harvey is also the founder of the skincare line SKN by LH, which she launched in October 2021. The five-step line, which she originally created to address her own skin struggles, includes a cleanser, a toner, a vitamin c serum, an eye cream and a niacinamide cream.

“I’m 100 percent hands-on with every aspect of my business,” Harvey told Allure in October 2021. “I not only had to learn about formulas but also how to structure a business, the financial side of it. [I also had to learn about] designing packaging, shipping — every little detail that goes into building a brand. I’m still learning more and more every day, but it’s so fulfilling.”